BrightView (BV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BV opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. BrightView has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

