a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) vs. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Head to Head Review

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for a.k.a. Brands and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -15.41% -136.00% -34.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.42 -$46.15 million ($3.70) -2.16

a.k.a. Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

