FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Reduced by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Emera alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.73.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.66 on Monday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26. The company has a market cap of C$15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.