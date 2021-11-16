Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

