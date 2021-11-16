Post (POST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Post stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

