Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 42.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.