National Bank Financial Comments on Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

GUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.26 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$647.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 654,184 shares in the company, valued at C$3,434,466. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $217,688.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.