Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on K. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

K stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.05. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

