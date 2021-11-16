Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.