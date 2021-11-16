Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €154.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SBS opened at €137.20 ($161.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.55. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78. Stratec has a one year low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a one year high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

