Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock opened at €29.36 ($34.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.