National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

