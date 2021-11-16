Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

