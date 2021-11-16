Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$2.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
