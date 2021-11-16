National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.76 on Monday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -7.25%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

