FY2021 EPS Estimates for TELA Bio, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $290,965. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.