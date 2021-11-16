Comparing UP Fintech (TIGR) & The Competition

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 91.76 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.37

UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 508 2249 2293 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 217.53%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Summary

UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

