Zacks Investment Research Lowers LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $672,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

