Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$187.00 at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$197.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$166.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.38. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$140.50 and a 12-month high of C$178.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.