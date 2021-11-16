Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

