NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.36 million and a PE ratio of 96.73. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 78.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 151,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

