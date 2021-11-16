NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.36 million and a PE ratio of 96.73. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 78.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 151,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.