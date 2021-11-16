Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 16th (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Life Time Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE LTH opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

