NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 744513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.30.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.51.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

