Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rapid Micro Biosystems traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $892,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

