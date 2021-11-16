ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 2,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Specifically, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 535.50 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth approximately $14,800,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,663,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.