Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.07, but opened at $69.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 7,095 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.