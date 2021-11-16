indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 42,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,005,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.