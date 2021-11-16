Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $207.51 and last traded at $204.59, with a volume of 651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.98.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLAB. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $6,043,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

