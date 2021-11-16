Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently:

11/4/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

11/3/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

10/28/2021 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

10/26/2021 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

10/4/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – AnaptysBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

ANAB stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $884.38 million, a PE ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

