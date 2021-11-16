Piper Sandler Comments on TPI Composites, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($4.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $856.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

