FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issued By Wedbush

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.86). Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA opened at $14.50 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

