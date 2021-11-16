Telos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,634 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,943% compared to the average volume of 218 call options.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Telos by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $504,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $6,960,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

TLS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Telos has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

