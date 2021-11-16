Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gevo by 458.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $2,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

