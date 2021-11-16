Berenberg Bank Boosts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,882 ($24.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,073.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.67. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,097 ($14.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

