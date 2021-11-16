Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to “Market Perform”

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. ITV has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

