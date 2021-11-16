iQIYI (IQ) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

