OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OCFT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.25. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1,118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.