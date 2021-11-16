OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OCFT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.25. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 1,118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
