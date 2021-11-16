Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $171.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $178.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Wingstop stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

