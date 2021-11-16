Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.52 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

