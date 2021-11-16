Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 66.4% in October

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.