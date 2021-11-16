Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lock-Up Period To End on November 23rd

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DAWN) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

