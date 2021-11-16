Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 387.9% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

