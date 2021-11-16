FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($4.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,800 shares of company stock worth $11,857,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

