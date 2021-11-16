Insider Buying: Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Robin Goodfellow purchased 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

Robin Goodfellow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robin Goodfellow purchased 5,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,750 ($7,512.41).

Shares of LON:EDGH opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.91. The company has a market capitalization of £95.28 million and a PE ratio of -29.76.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

