Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £108,000 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Nathan Lane acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($141,102.69).

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £187.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.61. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

