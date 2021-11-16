WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.72.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$6.40 and a one year high of C$9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.23.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.