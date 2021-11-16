WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$179.46.

WSP Global stock opened at C$179.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.10 billion and a PE ratio of 50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$90.56 and a 12 month high of C$187.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

