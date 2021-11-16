Cormark Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$68.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB upped their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.72.

STLC opened at C$45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.10. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$15.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

