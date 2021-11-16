Cisco Systems (CSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.