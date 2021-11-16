Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

