Meritor (MTOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTOR opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

