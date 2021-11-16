Meritor (MTOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Meritor to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MTOR opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
